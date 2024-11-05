Hear Diddy's Message on His Own Birthday

Sean "Diddy" Combs marked his 55th birthday on Monday from prison, where he's awaiting trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges—and his seven kids shared the birthday greeting they sent him to mark the occasion. Per NBC News , six of his children gathered around a cake, with Combs on speakerphone, while his youngest daughter, Love, sang "Happy Birthday" to her incarcerated but chipper-sounding dad with encouragement from her older siblings.

Combs' seventh child, Chance, also took part in the celebration, via a second cellphone on speaker. "Can't wait to see y'all. And I just want to say I'm proud of y'all ... just for being strong. ... Thank you all for being by my side," Combs can be heard saying in the video that his son Justin posted on Instagram, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday Pops, we love you!"

As for what Combs ate at the MDC Brooklyn for his special day, the New York Post contacted the Federal Bureau of Prisons to see what was on the menu at the federal detention center. Breakfast included cereal, fruit, and "breakfast cake"; the 11am lunch consisted of pasta with meatballs and marinara sauce and salad; and dinner, served at 4pm, was made up of chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots. Diddy has been denied bond, after prosecutors said he was a likely flight risk. His trial is set for May. (More Sean Combs stories.)