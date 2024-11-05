Theme Park Devastated by Katrina Is Finally Coming Down

New Orleans' former Six Flags theme park, which shuttered in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, is finally coming down, the AP reports. Demolition is underway at the eastern New Orleans site of the decaying complex of carnival rides and buildings that became a symbol of the 2005 storm's enduring devastation, as the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate first reported. The park opened in 2000 just off Interstate 10 as Jazzland Theme Park, but it went bankrupt in two seasons. Six Flags took over the lease, but then Hurricane Katrina struck, flooding the park and much of the city. The theme park never reopened, and Six Flags eventually went bankrupt.