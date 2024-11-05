Law Enforcement Officer Says He Won't Help Harris Voters

A series of social media posts from a sheriff's lieutenant in Ohio raised eyebrows recently, and now the law enforcement officer is blaming the posts on sleep medication. John Rodgers, a Clark County Sheriff's Office veteran of more than two decades, allegedly posted things like, "The problem is that I know which of you supports the Democratic Party and I will not help you survive the end of days." He also allegedly said that anyone asking him for help would need to "provide proof of who you voted for," WHIO-TV reports. Some of the posts were shared more than 250,000 times, FOX 8 reports.

In an inter-office communication with supervisors included in an investigative file WHIO-TV obtained, Rodgers told his superiors he has a sleep disorder for which he has been prescribed sleep aids, and that the medication "does cause some of my communication to be 'out of character' which is a documented side effect." He said he does not remember writing the posts, or deleting the posts. The department apologized, saying in a statement that the comments were "highly inappropriate." Rodgers has been reprimanded for violating the department's social media policy. "He, as well as the Sheriff's Office in general, will have to work even harder to replenish the trust of members of our community," the statement says. (More Ohio stories.)