Harris Declines to Address Supporters

Kamala Harris' election night watch party at her alma mater, Washington DC's Howard University, ended on what multiple outlets were calling a "somber" note after the co-chair of her campaign told supporters that the VP would not speak on election night, the AP and the Washington Post report. "We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken," Cedric Richmond said. "So you won't hear from the vice president tonight but you will hear from her tomorrow." (Donald Trump has a much stronger chance of getting to 270 Electoral College votes.)