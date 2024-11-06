Harris Declines to Address Supporters

Vice president's election night watch party ends without a speech
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2024 12:59 AM CST
Harris Declines to Address Supporters
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris leave an election night campaign watch party after it was announced that she would not speak on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington.   (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Kamala Harris' election night watch party at her alma mater, Washington DC's Howard University, ended on what multiple outlets were calling a "somber" note after the co-chair of her campaign told supporters that the VP would not speak on election night, the AP and the Washington Post report. "We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken," Cedric Richmond said. "So you won't hear from the vice president tonight but you will hear from her tomorrow." (Donald Trump has a much stronger chance of getting to 270 Electoral College votes.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X