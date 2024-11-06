'Did Joe Biden Drop Out?' Surges on Google Trends

Based on Google Trends, it appears some Americans didn't realize President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, the Daily Beast reports. The search "Did Joe Biden drop out?" spiked in popularity in the US Tuesday, and had been surging for the two days prior. The trending query led some to marvel on X. "Imagine being a voter who just today found out Joe Biden isn't running," mused one person. (More Election 2024 stories.)