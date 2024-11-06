Timing of Your Exercise Could Impact Colorectal Cancer Risk

"Existing literature on timing of physical activity in relation to cancer is limited and includes only three studies," write researchers in a September study published in BMC Medicine . They've now added a fourth, one that has found a correlation between being physically active in the morning and evening and a lower risk of colorectal cancer—that's cancer anywhere in the large bowel, which includes the colon and rectum. Researchers with Germany's University of Regensburg used data from the UK Biobank on 86,252 people aged 42 to 79; all tracked their physical activity by wearing an accelerometer on their wrist. Over a 5.3-year follow-up period, 529 cases of colorectal cancer occurred.

Researchers then zeroed in on four activity patterns: those who had continuous daylong activity, activity late in the day, activity in the morning and evening, and activity at midday and at night. They found two daily peaks in activity, at about 8am and 6pm, "was associated with reduced colorectal cancer risk, beyond the benefits of overall physical activity." Specifically, those twice-a-dayers had an 11% lower risk, compared to 6% for those who exhibited daylong activity. There was no reduction in risk for those with activity at midday and at night; the reduction in risk for those who had late-day activity only "did not reach statistical significance."

The researchers adjusted for factors ranging from BMI and diet to smoking to alcohol use. Study author and professor Dr. Michael Leitzmann tells the Guardian the findings "open new avenues for targeted prevention strategies. ... If confirmed by future research, this could provide a simple yet impactful way for individuals to further reduce their cancer risk through the timing of their exercise." (Actor James Van Der Beek has disclosed that he has colorectal cancer.)