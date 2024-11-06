Harris Will Officially Concede This Afternoon

Her office says she will deliver speech at Howard University at 4pm Eastern
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2024 11:30 AM CST
Harris to Make Concession Speech at 4pm
Harris supporters look at election results during an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a concession speech Wednesday at the same site where she would have delivered a victory speech if the election had gone the other way. Her office says she will deliver the speech at 4pm Eastern at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, DC, the AP reports.

Harris, who didn't deliver an address to supporters who gathered at the university Tuesday night, is expected to formally concede the election to Donald Trump. NBC Washington reports that Harris and President Biden plan to call Trump to congratulate him. The AP notes that the "outcome is particularly bitter" for Harris because as vice president, she will oversee the certification of Trump's victory. (More Election 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X