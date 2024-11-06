Harris Will Officially Concede This Afternoon

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a concession speech Wednesday at the same site where she would have delivered a victory speech if the election had gone the other way. Her office says she will deliver the speech at 4pm Eastern at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, DC, the AP reports.

Harris, who didn't deliver an address to supporters who gathered at the university Tuesday night, is expected to formally concede the election to Donald Trump. NBC Washington reports that Harris and President Biden plan to call Trump to congratulate him. The AP notes that the "outcome is particularly bitter" for Harris because as vice president, she will oversee the certification of Trump's victory.