What Trump's Win Could Mean for Ukraine

In mid-October, Donald Trump made his thoughts on Russia's invasion of Ukraine clear: Volodymyr Zelensky "should never have let that war start." More fully, he said: "I think Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I've ever seen. Every time he comes in we give him $100 billion. Who else got that kind of money in history? There's never been. And that doesn't mean I don't want to help him, because I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start. That war is a loser." So what does Trump's return to the presidency mean for Ukraine? Some early takes:

At the New York Times, Andrew E. Kramer recalls another comment of Trump's: that he could bring the war to an end in a day, though he didn't say how. "Ukrainians now face an all-but-certain American policy shift in the midst of a war that is turning against them," writes Kramer. "Mr. Trump's pledge to end the war in a day has raised concerns in Kyiv that he would press a peace settlement on unfavorable terms to Ukraine."