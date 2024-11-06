7 Wild Facts About How America Voted

The dust is settling, and though in some ways the 2024 presidential election was typical, there are several ways in which it wasn't.
- Improving all over: Despite facing numerous legal battles and controversies since leaving the White House, former President Trump improved on his 2020 margin in 92% of more than 1,300 counties where at least 95% of the vote was counted, per Politico. "The median county shifted a bit under 2 points in Trump's favor," the outlet notes.
- Popular vote: In a 20-year first for the GOP, Trump is expected to win the popular vote on top of the Electoral College; George W. Bush last did it in 2004. After losing the popular vote twice before, Decision Desk HQ has him with 71 million votes compared to Kamala Harris' 66 million.