Woman Accused of Swiping Park's Artifacts in 'Complete Shock'

A Colorado couple has been hit with misdemeanor charges after authorities say they trespassed and swiped historical artifacts from an old-time cowboy camp at Utah's Canyonlands National Park. The Washington Post reports that the US attorney's office in the Beehive State announced this week that 43-year-old Dusty Spencer and 39-year-old Roxanne McKnight, both of Durango, were identified as the park visitors who breached barriers to get into the Cave Spring cowboy camp. "This historic camp was protected by fencing and clear warnings prohibiting visitors from entering the area, which McKnight and Spencer disregarded," a release from the US attorney's office notes.

Per USA Today, the cowboy camp contains various artifacts from similar camps set up by pioneer cattle ranchers from the late 1800s to around 1975. "Many original items left by the cowboys remain," the park says on its website. "Please do not enter the camp, touch, or remove the objects." Court documents say that Spencer and McKnight not only entered the camp without permission—they also allegedly touched antique cabinetry and horse tack that they weren't supposed to and swiped government property, specifically antique nails that had been displayed.

McKnight tells the Post that the charges came as a "complete shock." She says she doesn't remember seeing any signage telling people to stay out of the camp, which she notes she'd visited many times as a kid with her dad. She also says she considers the place "sacred" and wouldn't have boosted any artifacts from it. "I can say with 100% confidence that I did not take anything from that site," she says. "In the past, I have been the one telling friends ... 'No, you can't take that shard, that belongs to the land.'" The couple has been charged with theft of government property of less than $1,000; possessing or distributing cultural or archaeological resources; and walking on or entering an archaeological or cultural resource. They're set to appear in court on Friday.