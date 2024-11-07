'Entirely Unique' Whisky Sells at Auction for $67K

A partnership between Chivas Brothers and Sotheby's to sell off an "entirely unique and bespoke whisky and decanter" has led to the purchase of said whisky for more than $67,500. Quartz reports that the "one-of-a-kind" 55-year-old bottle of Glenlivet Scotch was scooped up at auction on Tuesday, with the proceeds to go toward the National Trust for Scotland. The bottle for the liquor, part of Glenlivet's Eternal Collection, was designed especially for this sale by computational architect Michael Hansmeyer, who souped up the 200th-anniversary vessel that Forbes describes as "a work of art" with a gold-plated and jewel-dotted pedestal and a "pure silver cowl with enamel decorations," per Sotheby's .

"I created this sculpture as a tribute to the complexity of the Glenlivet's oldest expression and the rugged beauty of the distillery's Scottish landscape, capturing the spirit of where innovation meets tradition," Hansmeyer says in a statement. The Sotheby's listing says the Scotch was aged in a "sherry-seasoned European oak cask and select exceptional aged casks going back to 1959," representing "the most exclusive whisky we have ever produced," according to Chivas master blender Sandy Hyslop.

Only 100 bottles of the stuff were produced for purchase, including the one that Sotheby's just sold. "Thanks to decades of collaboration from our team of cask experts, past and present, the introduction of the Eternal Collection represents a monumental moment for whisky connoisseurs and luxury appreciators to add a pivotal piece of Scotch whisky legacy to their collection," says Glenlivet cask master Kevin Balmforth. (More whisky stories.)