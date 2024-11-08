Chinese Student Lauded as 'Genius' Was Really a Cheater

A 17-year-old Chinese girl celebrated as a genius after scoring high in the preliminary round of an international math contest turns out to have cheated. Jiang Ping became an overnight sensation in June after finishing 12th out of 802 shortlisted competitors in the qualifiers of the Alibaba Global Mathematics Competition, per CNN . Most of the other finalists hailed from elite universities, including Harvard, MIT and Oxford, but—a la Good Will Hunting —Ping was a fashion design student at a vocational school in a rural town in Jiangsu province, per the BBC . Her apparent success was treated as a sign that academic excellence, greatly admired in China, could come anywhere.

Jiang's case suggested "even youths as talented as her may be easily buried without good education credentials," according to an op-ed in state-news media outlet Xinhua, per the BBC. Even Jiang's teacher, Wang Runqiu, was thrust into the spotlight, credited with noticing and encouraging the skills of an overlooked student. But all was not as it seemed. Doubts soon surfaced about Jiang's abilities. Dozens of finalists demanded an investigation, citing a video in which they claimed the student "seemed unfamiliar" with mathematical symbols and made "several apparent writing mistakes."

The results of the final round of competition were postponed from August. When they were finally released Sunday, neither Jiang nor her teacher were named among the 86 winners. Organizers then announced Jiang had broken contest rules by getting help from Wang, "a three-time finalist in the contest," per CNN. "This has exposed problems like inadequacies in the competition format and the lack of rigor in supervision," organizers said, per the BBC. "We sincerely apologize." The final round was a closed-book exam, while the preliminary round was open book, Channel News Asia reports. Shortly after completing the preliminary round, Jiang had scored 55% on a school math exam, per CNN. (More mathematics stories.)