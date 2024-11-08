Here Are the 2025 Grammy Nominees

Beyonce leads with 11, ahead of Post Malone and Taylor Swift
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 8, 2024 11:00 AM CST
Beyonce scored 11 Grammy nominations on Friday.

Welcome to Beyonce country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, Cowboy Carter rules the nation. She leads the nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. Cowboy Carter is up for album and country album of the year, and "Texas Hold 'Em" is nominated for record, song, and country song of the year. Details, via the AP and Variety:

  • Post Malone is just behind Beyonce with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist. Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

  • Album of the year: New Blue Sun, André 3000; Cowboy Carter, Beyonce; Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter; Brat, Charli XCX; Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier; Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish.
  • Best new artist: Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims.
  • Song of the year: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," songwriters Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams (Shaboozey); "Birds of a Feather," songwriters Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas (Billie Eilish); "Die With a Smile," songwriters Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Andrew Watt (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars); "Fortnight," songwriters Jack Antonoff, Austin Post, and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone); "Good Luck, Babe!" songwriters Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro, and Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan); "Not Like Us," songwriter Kendrick Lamar (Kendrick Lamar); "Please Please Please," songwriters Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter (Sabrina Carpenter); "Texas Hold 'Em," songwriters Brian Bates, Beyonce, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq (Beyonce).
  • Others: See more of the categories here.
(More Grammys stories.)

