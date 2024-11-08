Here Are the 2025 Grammy Nominees

Welcome to Beyonce country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, Cowboy Carter rules the nation. She leads the nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. Cowboy Carter is up for album and country album of the year, and "Texas Hold 'Em" is nominated for record, song, and country song of the year. Details, via the AP and Variety:

Post Malone is just behind Beyonce with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist. Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.