Spain Looks to Downsize Its Workweek

Workers in Spain may soon have 2.5 more hours of weekly rest. As the AP reports, the Spanish government approved a bill on Tuesday reducing the workweek from 40 to 37.5 hours. Twelve and a half million full-time and part-time private-sector workers will benefit from the reduction, expected to improve productivity and reduce absenteeism, according to the Ministry of Labor. "Today we are modernizing the world of labor and helping people to be a little happier," said Labor Minister and Second Vice President Yolanda Diaz. The measure, which already applies to civil servants and some sectors, will mainly affect the retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and construction industries, Diaz added.