Judge Fatally Shot, Wife Charged With Murder

A notice from all the judges of Illinois' 2nd Judicial Circuit Court announcing the death of colleage Michael J. Valentine noted they were "shocked and deeply saddened" by his sudden passing. On Friday, the person police say is responsible for killing him, his wife Megan Valentine, made a court appearance, facing murder and other felony charges tied to her husband's death, reports WSIL . NBC News reports that the Edwards County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in Albion shortly after noon on Tuesday, where "upon arrival, an ECSO deputy observed the body of Michael Valentine laying outside the residence," per police.

Megan Valentine was taken into custody at the scene, though police haven't yet revealed much else. Per the court's notice, Michael Valentine was elected as a circuit court judge in 2016, moving over to the second circuit in 2022. "Judge Valentine was a distinguished jurist who was determined in the pursuit of justice, and his compassion and conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people who appeared before him," his colleagues wrote. Court proceedings for Megan Valentine will continue on Tuesday. She faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and battery and will remain in custody until Tuesday at the White County Jail.