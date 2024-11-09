Suicide Bomb at Pakistan Train Station Kills Dozens

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 24 people, including soldiers and railway staff, and wounding about 50 others, some critically, officials said. The attack happened when nearly 100 passengers were waiting for a train to travel to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, according to Hamza Shafqaat, a senior government administrator. TV footage showed the steel structure of the platform's roof blown apart and a destroyed tea stall. Luggage was strewn everywhere. Police said about a dozen soldiers and six railway employees were among the dead at the station, where a walk-through gate has been installed to check whether anyone is carrying explosives. However, there are multiple other entrances into the station without such security, per the AP .

When asked about security, Shafqaat told reporters that "it is usually very difficult to stop such suicide attacks." Shahhid Nawaz, who's in charge of security at Quetta's train station, insisted there was no breach of security, as the attacker was disguised as a passenger and blew himself up among people. A separatist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying a suicide bomber targeted troops present at the railway station. The outlawed BLA has long waged an insurgency seeking independence from Islamabad. A senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch, said separatists frequently attacked soft targets. "When their people are arrested, they also attack in retaliation," he said. Police said some of the critically wounded passengers had died in the hospital, raising the death toll.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the bombing in a statement, saying those who orchestrated the attack "will pay a very heavy price for it," adding that security forces were determined to eliminate "the menace of terrorism." In August, the BLA carried out multiple coordinated attacks on passenger buses, police, and security forces across Balochistan, killing more than 50 people, mostly civilians. Oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest but also least populated province. It's a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority, whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government. The BLA mostly targets security forces and foreigners, especially Chinese nationals in Pakistan as part of Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which is working on major infrastructure projects.