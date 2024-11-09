Amid Devastation of California's Mountain Fire, 'Fantastic' News

Southern California firefighters gained ground Friday against a wildfire that has destroyed at least 132 structures , mostly houses, as favorable conditions were expected to continue through the weekend after two days of dangerous gusty winds. Forecasters expect light winds over the weekend that will continue to aid firefighters. Meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could hit Southern California next week, but it's not expected to bring another round of extreme winds like earlier this week. Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff said Friday that 3,500 houses have been repopulated, but residents of 2,000 homes still haven't been able to go back, per the AP . The Mountain Fire started Wednesday morning in Ventura County and had grown to 32 square miles. It was 14% contained Friday evening, per Cal Fire .

"We had no external or lateral movement today," Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said Friday. "That is fantastic." Over three days, thousands of people were under evacuation orders as the fire threatened about 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches, and agricultural areas around Camarillo in Ventura County. At least 88 additional structures were damaged in addition to the 132 destroyed. Officials didn't specify whether they'd been burned or affected by water or smoke damage. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. Ten people suffered smoke inhalation or other injuries that weren't life-threatening, Fryhoff said Thursday. The next day, the sheriff said his deputies will be deploying cadaver dogs in the area as a precaution, even though no one has been reported missing.

Officials in several Southern California counties urged residents to look out for fast-spreading blazes, power outages, and downed trees during the latest round of notorious Santa Ana winds. An air quality alert for harmful fine-particle pollution was in effect through Saturday afternoon due to smoke. More than a dozen school districts and campuses in Ventura County were closed Friday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County. Bill Nardoni and his family sifted through the rubble of their Camarillo home on Friday afternoon. Nardoni, his wife, and his visiting mother-in-law fled Wednesday morning with their dogs as flames engulfed both sides of their road. They returned Friday to devastation at a home they'd bought only a year ago and that was still going through a remodel. "The house is decimated," he said. "I don't know what we'll do." More here.