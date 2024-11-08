Wall Street Notches Two More Milestones

Stocks hit more record-high milestones on Friday to close a big week:
- The Dow rose 259 points, or 0.5%, to close at 43,988. The index reached 44,000 for the first time during the trading day.
- The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.3%, to 5,995, and it eclipsed 6,000 for the first time at one point.
- The Nasdaq rose 17 points, or 0.09%, to 19,286.
- All three indexes logged big weekly gains in the wake of Donald Trump's victory, with the S&P and Dow up about 5%, and the Nasdaq about 6%, per CNBC.
Axon Enterprise, which sells Tasers and body cameras used by police officers, helped lead the market, per the AP. It jumped 27.7% after delivering stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company also raised its revenue forecast for the full year to $2.07 billion, which would mean 32% growth. Expedia Group rose 5% after likewise topping profit expectations. It said booked room nights rose 9% from a year earlier.
Helping to keep the market in check was Airbnb, which sank 8% after the online vacation rental platform posted a mixed third-quarter earnings report and issued forecasts for the fourth quarter that disappointed investors. And digital pinboard and shopping site Pinterest slid 16.1% after the company's revenue guidance came in lower than investors expected, even as it easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets.
