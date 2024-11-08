Wall Street Notches Two More Milestones

Dow reaches 44K and S&P 500 hits 6K, though both close below the marks
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 8, 2024 3:22 PM CST
Wall Street Notches Two More Milestones
Trader William Lovesick, left, and specialist James Denaro work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks hit more record-high milestones on Friday to close a big week:

  • The Dow rose 259 points, or 0.5%, to close at 43,988. The index reached 44,000 for the first time during the trading day.
  • The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.3%, to 5,995, and it eclipsed 6,000 for the first time at one point.
  • The Nasdaq rose 17 points, or 0.09%, to 19,286.
  • All three indexes logged big weekly gains in the wake of Donald Trump's victory, with the S&P and Dow up about 5%, and the Nasdaq about 6%, per CNBC.

Axon Enterprise, which sells Tasers and body cameras used by police officers, helped lead the market, per the AP. It jumped 27.7% after delivering stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company also raised its revenue forecast for the full year to $2.07 billion, which would mean 32% growth. Expedia Group rose 5% after likewise topping profit expectations. It said booked room nights rose 9% from a year earlier.

Helping to keep the market in check was Airbnb, which sank 8% after the online vacation rental platform posted a mixed third-quarter earnings report and issued forecasts for the fourth quarter that disappointed investors. And digital pinboard and shopping site Pinterest slid 16.1% after the company's revenue guidance came in lower than investors expected, even as it easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets.

(More stock market stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X