Wall Street Notches Two More Milestones

Axon Enterprise, which sells Tasers and body cameras used by police officers, helped lead the market, per the AP. It jumped 27.7% after delivering stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company also raised its revenue forecast for the full year to $2.07 billion, which would mean 32% growth. Expedia Group rose 5% after likewise topping profit expectations. It said booked room nights rose 9% from a year earlier.

Helping to keep the market in check was Airbnb, which sank 8% after the online vacation rental platform posted a mixed third-quarter earnings report and issued forecasts for the fourth quarter that disappointed investors. And digital pinboard and shopping site Pinterest slid 16.1% after the company's revenue guidance came in lower than investors expected, even as it easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets.