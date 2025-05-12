Stocks Leap After Truce in Trade War

The United States said in a joint statement that it will cut tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from as high as 145%. China, meanwhile, said its tariffs on US goods will fall to 10% from 125%. The move announced Monday could add 0.4 percentage points to the US economy's growth this year, according to Jonathan Pingle, US chief economist at UBS. That's a significant chunk, and every bit counts when the US economy shrank at a 0.3% annual rate in the first three months of the year. The 90-day reprieve comes at a vital time for the economy, allowing retailers and suppliers to "ensure that shelves are stocked for the all important back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons," said Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Private Wealth.

Stocks of smaller companies rallied, and apparel companies were also strong. Lululemon leaped 8.7%. More than a quarter of its fabric came from mainland China last fiscal year, and a reduction in tariffs would mean a less-tough decision on whether to pass along cost increases to customers or to eat them through reduced profits. Nike rose 7.4%. Travel companies jumped on hopes that lower tariffs would encourage more customers to feel comfortable enough to spend on trips. Carnival rose 9.7%, and Delta Air Lines climbed 5.8%. Many retailers climbed because much of what they sell comes from China and elsewhere in Asia. Best Buy rose 6.6%, and Amazon jumped 8.1%