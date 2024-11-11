Trump, Putin Have Phone Call

President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone Thursday, their first conversation since Trump won the US presidential election, sources tell the Washington Post and Axios. Trump reportedly issued a warning to Putin, advising him to remember how large the US military presence in Europe is, and to not escalate Russia's war in Ukraine, the sources say. Trump and Putin also reportedly discussed a desire for peace in Europe, and, per one source, "the resolution of Ukraine's war soon." Trump, who previously spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, informed Zelensky about his call with Putin, and Ukraine did not object to their conversation, the sources say.