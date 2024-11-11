US / Donald Trump Here's Trump's 'Day 1' Agenda What the president-elect has promised to do right away, and what he can do right away By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 11, 2024 4:27 AM CST Copied Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to Paul Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council, as he tours the southern border with Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2024, in Sierra Vista, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) See 8 more photos Donald Trump has said he wouldn't be a dictator—"except for Day 1." According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House, the AP reports. Here's a look at what Trump has said he will do in his second term and whether he can do it the moment he steps into the White House: Pardon supporters who attacked the Capitol. As president, Trump can pardon anyone convicted in federal court, District of Columbia Superior Court, or in a military court-martial. He can stop the continued prosecution of rioters by telling his attorney general to stand down. Make his federal criminal cases go away. Trump has said that "within two seconds" of taking office that he would fire Jack Smith, the special counsel who has been prosecuting two federal cases against him. Trump cannot pardon himself in his New York hush-money conviction, but he could seek to set it aside and stave off a prison sentence. His election interference case in Georgia will likely be the only criminal case left standing, and would probably be put on hold until the end of his term. Dismantle the 'deep state' of government workers. Trump could strip tens of thousands of career employees of their civil service protections, so they could be more easily fired. He wants to drastically reduce the federal workforce, and "totally obliterate the deep state"—perceived enemies who, he believes, are hiding in the tens of thousands of government jobs that are not politically appointed. Impose tariffs on imported goods, especially from China. Trump argues that such import taxes would keep manufacturing jobs in the US, shrink the federal deficit, and lower food prices. Trump would likely not need Congress to impose these tariffs. Roll back protections for transgender students. Trump said he would roll back Biden administration Title IX changes that defined treating transgender students differently from classmates as discrimination, pledging to do so on his first day and noting he has the power to act without Congress. He's also promised to cut federal money for any school "pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto the lives of our children." story continues below Drill, drill, drill. Trump is looking to reverse climate policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With an executive order, he can roll back environmental protections, halt wind projects, scuttle Biden administration targets promoting electric cars, and abolish standards for companies to become more environmentally friendly. Begin mass deportations of migrants. Trump can begin the effort the minute he arrives in office, but it's much more complicated to actually deport the nearly 11 million people who are believed to be in the US illegally. That would require a huge, trained law enforcement force, massive detention facilities, airplanes, and nations willing to accept people. (Trump just named his "border czar.") He's also promised to settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day, and he's already spoken to the presidents of both countries. (More on that here and here.) See 8 more photos Report an error