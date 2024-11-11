Here's Trump's 'Day 1' Agenda

Donald Trump has said he wouldn't be a dictator—"except for Day 1." According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House, the AP reports. Here's a look at what Trump has said he will do in his second term and whether he can do it the moment he steps into the White House:

Pardon supporters who attacked the Capitol. As president, Trump can pardon anyone convicted in federal court, District of Columbia Superior Court, or in a military court-martial. He can stop the continued prosecution of rioters by telling his attorney general to stand down.