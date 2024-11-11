Teenage Employee Killed While Fighting New York Wildfire

Tree fell on 18-year-old as he helped to battle blaze on New Jersey border
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 11, 2024 1:30 AM CST
Parks Employee, 18, Killed Fighting New York Wildfire
This photo provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection firefighters respond to a forest fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Evesham, N.J.   (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

The 18-year-old New York parks employee killed while fighting a wildfire in the state Saturday was being mourned by his family as well as state officials. Dariel Vasquez, an aide with the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department, was helping to combat a wildfire in Orange County's Sterling Forest, near the New Jersey border, when a tree fell on him, killing him, CBS News reports. "My prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement cited by NBC News. "I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers, and his bravery on the front lines."

New Jersey's forest fire service chief added, "He's brave, that's for sure. ... Here's a young man that's out there doing some really hard work." On a GoFundMe campaign page, his family remembered the high school senior as "a young man full of promise, hope, and dedication" who was the captain of his school's baseball team and planning to start college in the new year. As of Sunday night, 3,000 acres had burned and the fire was 10% contained, and officials said it could take days to get the blaze under control. New Jersey has seen 537 wildfires so far this season, which the fire service chief says about 500 more than in the same period last year. (More New York stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X