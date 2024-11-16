Police: Disgruntled Student Stabbed 8 to Death in China

Eight people were killed and 17 injured in a stabbing attack outside a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi on Saturday night, local police said. The attack occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing, a statement from Yixing police said. A 21-year old male suspect was taken into custody at the site, the AP reports. The police statement said the attacker is a disgruntled former student. He had been unable to graduate this year because he had failed his examinations, police said, and was unhappy with his pay at an internship. He decided to take out his frustrations on the victims Saturday, police said.

China has had a number of recent attacks in which suspects appear to target members of the public at random. On Monday, a man police said was upset about his divorce settlement drove into a crowd of people who were exercising in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, killing 35 people and injuring 43. Last month, police said a man wounded five people in a stabbing attack at a school in Beijing. In September, three people were killed in a knife attack in a Shanghai supermarket, and 15 others were injured. Police said at the time that the suspect had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to "vent his anger." Discussions have taken place on social media about the phenomenon of "taking revenge on society," per the BBC, in which people act on personal grievances by attacking strangers.