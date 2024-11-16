'Gladiators' Will Fight in the Colosseum Again

The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights—albeit staged—for the first time in two millennia under a $1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote "a more conscious tourism," per the AP. Critics beg to differ.

The contest: Eight of the platform's users and their plus-ones will be able to participate in faux gladiator fights after the Colosseum's closing time on May 7-8, taking the same underground route used by gladiators in ancient Rome to reach the arena. People can apply for the experience starting on Nov. 27 at no cost, and the "gladiators" will be chosen by lottery. The application is here.