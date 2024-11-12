Deadly Car Attack in China Blamed on Divorce Settlement

Police say driver, 62, killed 35 and injured dozens more
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 12, 2024 6:08 AM CST
A security person stands guard near a sports center where a man rammed a car into people exercising in Zhuhai, China Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.   (Kyodo News via AP)

A driver killed 35 people and injured another 43 when he deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, police said Tuesday.

  • Suspect: Police detained a 62-year-old man, identified only by his family name of Fan, per the AP. Authorities say he was discovered in the car with a knife, with wounds to his neck thought to be self-harm injuries. He is unconscious and receiving medical care.
  • Motive: Fan was dissatisfied with the split of financial assets in his divorce, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.

The police statement said the vehicle knocked down "a number of" of pedestrians Monday evening. For almost 24 hours after the crime took place, it was unclear what the death or injury toll was. On Tuesday morning, searches for the incident were heavily censored on Chinese social media platforms. A search on Weibo for the sports center only turned up a few posts, with only a couple referring to the fact something had happened, without pictures or details. Articles by Chinese media about the incident from Monday night were taken down.

Outside of China's Great Firewall, however, videos were able to circulate. They were shared by news blogger and dissident Li Ying, who is better known on X as Teacher Li. His account posts daily news based on user submissions. Dozens of people were lying prone on the running track in the sports center in the videos. In one, a woman says "my foot is broken." That same video showed a firefighter performing CPR on a person, as people were told to leave the scene. The sports center attracts hundreds of residents daily, where they can run on the track field, play soccer, and dance.

