Deadly Car Attack in China Blamed on Divorce Settlement

The police statement said the vehicle knocked down "a number of" of pedestrians Monday evening. For almost 24 hours after the crime took place, it was unclear what the death or injury toll was. On Tuesday morning, searches for the incident were heavily censored on Chinese social media platforms. A search on Weibo for the sports center only turned up a few posts, with only a couple referring to the fact something had happened, without pictures or details. Articles by Chinese media about the incident from Monday night were taken down.

Outside of China's Great Firewall, however, videos were able to circulate. They were shared by news blogger and dissident Li Ying, who is better known on X as Teacher Li. His account posts daily news based on user submissions. Dozens of people were lying prone on the running track in the sports center in the videos. In one, a woman says "my foot is broken." That same video showed a firefighter performing CPR on a person, as people were told to leave the scene. The sports center attracts hundreds of residents daily, where they can run on the track field, play soccer, and dance.