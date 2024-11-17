Pope Wants Investigation of Israeli Campaign in Gaza

Pope Francis has called for an investigation to determine whether Israel's attacks in Gaza constitute genocide, according to excerpts released Sunday from an upcoming book ahead of the pontiff's jubilee year. It's the first time that Francis has openly urged for an investigation of genocide allegations over Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, the AP reports. In September, he said that Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been "immoral" and disproportionate, and that its military has gone beyond the rules of war.

The book was written by Hernán Reyes Alcaide and is based on interviews with the pope. Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims Towards a Better World will be released on Tuesday ahead of the pope's 2025 jubilee. Francis' yearlong jubilee is expected to bring more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome to celebrate the Holy Year. "According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide," the pope said in excerpts published Sunday by the Italian daily La Stampa. "We should investigate carefully to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies," he added.

Last year, Francis met separately with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide." Francis spoke about the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians after his meetings, which were arranged before the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal and a temporary halt in fighting was announced. The pontiff last week met with a delegation of Israeli hostages who were released and their families pressing the campaign to bring the remaining captives home. He had editorial control over the upcoming book, per the AP. (More Pope Francis stories.)