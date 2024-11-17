In Colombia, a Gold Heist Plays Out Underground

Drug trafficking is big business in Colombia, of course, but it turns out that gold trafficking isn't too shabby, either. The Wall Street Journal reports on a remarkable underground war playing out within the nation's largest gold mine. The mine is owned by China's Zijin Mining Group, which estimates that it lost 3.2 tons of gold last year—worth about $200 million, or nearly 40% of the mine's production—to illegal miners. These miners are aided by the Gulf Clan, a cartel that runs both cocaine and migrants to the US border. The cartel and its militia of about 7,000 men seize tunnels in the sprawling mine in what amount to military operations against Zijin's own security forces, then get a portion of the resulting proceeds for their trouble.