Record-Breaking Travel Looms for Turkey Day

The masses are prepping to get together for the holidays, and this year's Thanksgiving exodus looks to be a record-breaking one. AAA predicts that 79.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more for their holiday fixings—a jump of 1.7 million from 2023, and 2 million more than in 2019, per NBC News. "Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we're expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising," says Stacey Barber of AAA Travel. "AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic." The not-for-profit group does note that this year's projected travel numbers include, for the first time, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after.

By air: About 5.84 million people will fly domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday period, a 2% bump from last year and an 11% increase from 2019. Flight prices are up 3% over last year.