10K Stranded as Cable Theft Halts Spain's Trains

A cable theft in Spain left more than 10,000 travelers stranded overnight Sunday after high-speed trains between Madrid and Andalusia came to a halt. Authorities say copper cables were stolen at five different sites, accessible only by forest trails, along the busy route, leading Transport Minister Óscar Puente to describe the incident as a "serious act of sabotage," per the BBC . The disruption affected at least 30 trains on routes connecting Madrid, Seville, Malaga, Valencia, and Granada. Passengers were left spending the night on trains or at stations, with some resorting to sleeping on the floor. The travel chaos unfolded as Madrid's long weekend wrapped up and just before Seville's week-long Feria festival, traditionally a time of high demand.

This incident follows a blackout that affected trains in Spain and Portugal a week ago, leaving commuters frustrated. "All of a sudden in the last two weeks—what is going on?" a US tourist told Reuters as he waited in Madrid's crowded Atocha station. By Monday morning, train operations were "fully restored," according to the transport minister, though the rail manager Adif said service was still returning to normal. Authorities say the Civil Guard and police are working with Adif to investigate the thefts and identify those responsible. Copper theft has been a growing problem as global prices for the metal have spiked. Officials say cable thefts have surged not just on rail networks but also from telecommunications infrastructure. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)