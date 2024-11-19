Nvidia Stock Climbs Ahead of Profit Report

Activity in the options market suggests Nvidia's profit report may be the most anticipated event on Wall Street for the rest of the year, beating out the upcoming jobs report and even the next meeting of the Federal Reserve on interest rates, according to strategists at Barclays Capital. Nvidia's rise helped calm the stock market, even as indexes sank across Europe after Russia said Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles at it

Walmart climbed 3% after topping forecasts for both profit and revenue. The nation's biggest retailer said it saw broad-based strength across its categories, including sales made both online and in stores. It also said it served more upper-income households, while raising its forecasts for sales and profit for the full year. Lowe's likewise delivered bigger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, but its stock nevertheless dropped 4.6%. A report in the morning said construction crews broke ground on fewer new homes last month than economists expected, and rival Home Depot slipped 0.9%.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Super Micro Computer jumped 31.2% after it filed a plan to keep its stock listed on Nasdaq's exchange. It hired an independent auditor, BDO USA, which can help it file financial statements needed in order to comply with Nasdaq's listing requirements. The company's stock has been on a wild ride. It more than quadrupled in the first two and a half months of this year because the company makes servers used in AI. But it gave up all that and more, with losses accelerating after Ernst & Young resigned as its public accounting firm