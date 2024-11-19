Mom Discovers Phone Rules for Child Apply to Her, Too

Molly Mulshine tries hard to limit the screen time her 1-year-old baby is getting, citing various studies that indicate how bad too much time on phones, iPads, and other electronic devices are for kids and teens. But in her new essay for Slate, Mulshine reveals that she was the one who actually needed an "exorcism" of sorts from her own "glowing panacea for boredom and isolation"—her phone, which became all too handy while she was stuck at home after giving birth. She noticed her own phone use was likely affecting her toddler when the little one grabbed her device one day "and started scrolling and swiping with the muscle memory of a bored teen on TikTok." Mulshine says the baby had learned from watching her, which made her determined to cut down her reliance on it.
"I began to worry: Will my excessive phone use make my daughter long for the sweet, lobotomizing glow of a high-tech rectangle, despite any screen limits I place on her?" she writes. Mulshine tried a variety of tactics: deleting apps (which she soon reinstalled), installing another app that "logjams everything fun on your phone at designated times" (which she soon learned to get around), even putting up a widget that tracked her screen time. She was able to slash her average daily scrolling to four hours, but she's now, on the advice of experts, trying to concentrate more on her overall responsiveness to her child—i.e., being present and in the moment—and to make her devices seem less "tantalizing." "The answer is connecting with my daughter," Mulshine writes. "And when she's playing independently, then I can check my texts. The doctor said so." More here. (More electronic device stories.)