Mom Discovers Phone Rules for Child Apply to Her, Too

Molly Mulshine tries hard to limit the screen time her 1-year-old baby is getting, citing various studies that indicate how bad too much time on phones, iPads, and other electronic devices are for kids and teens. But in her new essay for Slate, Mulshine reveals that she was the one who actually needed an "exorcism" of sorts from her own "glowing panacea for boredom and isolation"—her phone, which became all too handy while she was stuck at home after giving birth. She noticed her own phone use was likely affecting her toddler when the little one grabbed her device one day "and started scrolling and swiping with the muscle memory of a bored teen on TikTok." Mulshine says the baby had learned from watching her, which made her determined to cut down her reliance on it.