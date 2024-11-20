Crown Princess's Troubled Son Now Accused of Rape

The eldest son of Norway's crown princess has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Authorities arrested Marius Borg Hoiby, the 27-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, on Monday evening, saying he violated a section of the penal code related to "sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act," per the New York Times . Police clarified he's accused of carrying out a "sexual act without intercourse" on a victim "said to have been unable to resist," per CNN . His lawyer says he's not guilty. Hoiby, who has no royal title or duties, is already facing numerous charges for alleged offenses against three women and one man.

Hoiby apologized following his arrest in August on charges of damage and bodily harm against a woman, who CNN reports was with him Monday. Hoiby admitted to those charges, saying he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and would seek treatment for substance abuse. Two other women who had relationships with Hoiby then accused him of physical and psychological abuse, prompting charges, per the Times and BBC. Hoiby has also been charged with threatening to kill a man in his 20s, per CNN, while the Guardian reports he was arrested again in September for allegedly violating a restraining order.

The woman Hoiby is accused of raping met him on the same day of the alleged incident, her lawyer tells CNN. The attorney adds that police initiated the case and his client is cooperating, per the Times. Hoiby was arrested late Monday as police made a surprise visit to Skaugum, the estate of the crown prince and princess, where they searched Hoiby's residence, per the Times. Crown Prince Haakon acknowledged the "serious charges" Tuesday on a visit to Jamaica, saying he trusted the authorities and judiciary to do their jobs. Hoiby was 4 years old when his mother married the crown prince. He was raised alongside two younger half-siblings, who are second and third in line to the Norwegian throne. (More Norway stories.)