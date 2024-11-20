Liam Payne's Coffin Carried in Horse-Drawn Carriage

The former members of One Direction reunited Tuesday for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson joined friends and family at the service for 31-year-old Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month. A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin to St. Mary's Church in Amersham, 25 miles northwest of London, reports the AP . Undertakers carried the dark blue casket with silver handles, topped with white roses, into the 800-year-old church for the private service.

The funeral location wasn't made public in advance to prevent a large crowd from gathering, though dozens of local people and fans still gathered nearby. The crowd fell silent when Payne's parents, Geoff and Karen, emerged from a car to stand beside the horse-drawn carriage, which was topped with floral tributes reading "Son" and "Daddy." Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear, with the singer Cheryl Tweedy. Among the mourners was Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy; actor and presenter James Corden; former soccer player Robbie Keane; and music mogul Simon Cowell, who put One Direction together in 2010. The five teenagers auditioned for The X Factor as solo acts and were brought together by Cowell, a judge on the show.