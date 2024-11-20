Trump Names His NATO Ambassador

Donald Trump says he has chosen former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to serve as US ambassador to NATO, the bedrock Western alliance that the president-elect has repeatedly expressed skepticism about. In a statement, Trump said Whitaker was "a strong warrior and loyal Patriot" who "will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended" and "strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability." The choice of Whitaker as the nation's representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an unusual one, reports the AP, given his background is as a lawyer and not in foreign policy. (Whitaker's appointment as acting AG in 2018 was met with harsh criticism from 400-plus former Justice Department officials.)