Ohio Democrat Beats Trump's Pick, Extends House Record

Ohio Democratic US Rep. Marcy Kaptur won another term on Wednesday, defeating a Republican state lawmaker endorsed by President-elect Trump. Her victory in northwest Ohio over state Rep. Derek Merrin allows Kaptur to continue her streak as the longest-serving woman in House history, the AP reports. The final results were certified by the Lucas County Board of Elections in Toledo; the AP called the race Wednesday after previously saying the race was too early to call, though Kaptur declaring victory around 2am the morning after Election Day. Final results were slightly outside the 0.5% margin that would have triggered an automatic recount, with libertarian candidate Tom Pruss scoring about 4% of the vote.

Kaptur, 78, was viewed as among the year's most vulnerable congressional incumbents, placing Ohio's 9th Congressional District in the middle of a campaign battle where spending topped $23 million, according to figures compiled by OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan tracker of campaign finance data. Her campaign said in a statement that Kaptur had overcome millions spent by special interests to distort her record. Kaptur thanked her constituents for trusting her to return to Washington in what will be her 22nd term. She pledged to continue to work to increase jobs, strengthen the manufacturing sector and "ensure dignity and stability for everyone who works hard and plays by the rules."

Merrin had been endorsed by Trump, and his defeat marks Trump's first loss in a state that went for the president-elect three times. During the House campaign, Merrin, 38, and his Republican allies targeted Kaptur on immigration and the economy. Democrats targeted Merrin on his support for abortion restrictions, including his work on a bill that would have made certain abortions felonies.