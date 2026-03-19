US May Lift Sanctions on Iranian Oil at Sea

The Trump administration is weighing an unusual step amid the Iran war: lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already on ships at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Fox News Thursday that the US is preparing to lift sanctions on roughly 140 million barrels of Iranian oil currently at sea and ostensibly headed to China. Bessent framed the move as a way to see some of that oil go to "good actors" such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and India, in addition to China, reports the AP. Key details remain murky, including how the sanctions relief would be structured, how Iran would be paid, and which frozen assets might be involved, notes the Wall Street Journal.