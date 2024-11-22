Matt Gaetz: No, I'm Not Returning to Congress

Gaetz resigned from the current 118th Congress, but it was possible he might try to rejoin the 119th that convenes in January because he was reelected to a two-year term in November, notes NBC News. Gaetz, however, said he has decided against it. "I'm going to be fighting for President Trump," he told Kirk. "I'm going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress."

If Gaetz were to return, he would face the prospect of the House ethics panel releasing its report into sexual trafficking allegations against him. On Friday, Gaetz called those allegations an attempt to "smear" his name. "Like if the things that the House ethics report [said] were true, I would be under indictment and probably in a prison cell," he said. "But, of course, they're false, because when you test them against other records, when you test them against other testimony, it all falls apart very quickly." (The panel heard from two women, one of them 17, who allege that Gaetz paid them for sex.)