For Gaetz, a Return to Congress Is Possible

With Matt Gaetz taking himself out of the running for attorney general, could he return to Congress after abruptly resigning from his House seat? Some takes on the situation:

ABC News reports that Gaetz resigned from the 118th Congress, and House rules bar him from returning to that same Congress, but there's nothing to stop him from attempting to return to his old seat when the 119th Congress convenes in January. Gaetz was reelected to his seat, but said when he resigned that he does not intend to take the oath of office when the next Congress begins. He could presumably, however, go back on that, since it is impossible to resign from a Congress that has not yet convened.

Experts who spoke to Axios, however, suggest it's a gray area, and seem to think it's unlikely Gaetz could simply change his mind and get sworn in.