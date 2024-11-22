Jury: McGregor Sexually Assaulted Woman in Penthouse

A civil jury in Ireland on Friday found that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel penthouse after a night of heavy partying. The Dublin jury awarded the woman nearly $260,000 for her lawsuit that claimed McGregor "brutally raped and battered" her on Dec. 9, 2018, leaving her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, per the AP . McGregor testified that she'd fabricated her allegations after the two had consensual sex.

The woman's lawyer said she never pretended to be a saint and had gone out looking for a good time that ended up turning into a nightmare. Attorney John Gordon said McGregor was angry over a fight he'd lost in Vegas two months earlier and took it out on his client. "He's not a man, he's a coward," Gordon told jurors. The woman had to take several breaks in her emotional testimony as she said McGregor threatened to kill her during the encounter. McGregor put her in a chokehold several times and later told her that "now you know how I felt in the Octagon where I tapped out three times," referring to an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight when he had to admit defeat, she said.

She testified she then let him do what he wanted, and that he had sex with her. "It is a full-blown lie among many lies," McGregor said when asked about the chokehold allegation. "How anyone could believe that me, as a prideful person, would highlight my shortcomings." This was a civil case: Police investigated the woman's complaint, but prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges, saying there was insufficient evidence and a conviction was unlikely. (McGregor has had other allegations of physical and sexual assault lodged against him.)