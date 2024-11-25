Politics / Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Has a New Gig Former congressman turns to Cameo video-making site By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 25, 2024 7:48 AM CST Copied FILE—Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Like so many politicians and former politicians before him, Matt Gaetz has turned to Cameo. The ex-congressman and former attorney general nominee is now making personalized videos on the site, which others from Sarah Palin to George Santos have used in the past to bring in a little extra cash. Per NBC News, Gaetz was charging a minimum of $550 per video as of Sunday night. He joined just one day after withdrawing his name from consideration as AG, the Hill reports. A selection of sample videos was available to check out on his Cameo page, where his bio reads, "I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn't work out). Once I fired the House Speaker." (That's a reference to his role in Kevin McCarthy's ouster.) Sample lines from the videos: Holiday: "President Trump, he's gonna be doing everything right for this country, we're gonna have the reforms at DOJ that vindicate the good working people there and that expose the ones who've been spying on our fellow Americans, violating civil rights, and engaging in weaponization of lawfare. That actually is gonna make for a very happy new year, and hopefully you have a great Thanksgiving and Christmas leading up to it." Birthday: "You have been rock solid there for our movement, you've been there for MAGA, and can you only imagine what a different 70th birthday this would have been if Harris would've won?" Pep talk: "I know sometimes it can be tedious, I know sometimes it can be tough, but we've all gotta play our role in this life. We've all gotta play our role in the movements that matter to us, and what you're doing by driving connectivity is allowing success and flourishment, and I think that's something to be very proud of." Gaetz so far has a perfect 5-star rating on the website. (More Matt Gaetz stories.) Report an error