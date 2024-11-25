Matt Gaetz Has a New Gig

Like so many politicians and former politicians before him, Matt Gaetz has turned to Cameo. The ex-congressman and former attorney general nominee is now making personalized videos on the site, which others from Sarah Palin to George Santos have used in the past to bring in a little extra cash. Per NBC News, Gaetz was charging a minimum of $550 per video as of Sunday night. He joined just one day after withdrawing his name from consideration as AG, the Hill reports. A selection of sample videos was available to check out on his Cameo page, where his bio reads, "I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn't work out). Once I fired the House Speaker." (That's a reference to his role in Kevin McCarthy's ouster.) Sample lines from the videos: