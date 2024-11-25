Best-Selling Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford Dies

Best-selling novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford has died at age 91 after decades of writing about "bold heroines," reports the Washington Post. The British native died Sunday in her New York City home after a short bout of cancer. Highlights of her career:
- Her debut novel A Woman of Substance became a smash hit in 1979, when Bradford was in her 40s, per the AP. The rags-to-riches book—with main character Emma Harte, a retail baron—has sold more than 30 million copies and was made into a 1984 miniseries.