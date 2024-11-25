Smith: Case Is Active Against Trump Employees

Although special counsel Jack Smith decided to drop the felony prosecutions of the president-elect, he said the case against two employees of Donald Trump remains active. Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira are accused of helping Trump obstruct a federal investigation into the removal of classified government documents when his first term ended. That case is awaiting a decision from the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on a judge's order to dismiss the charges, CNN reports.

Trump celebrated the dismissal of the charges against him in a post Monday on Truth Social. "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought," Trump wrote. "Over $100 Million Dollars of Taxpayer Dollars has been wasted in the Democrat Party's fight against their Political Opponent, ME. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before."

Smith still is required to file a final report on his investigation; Attorney General Merrick Garland has publicly released other special counsel reports. Considering all the evidence contained in the Trump indictments and filings, Smith's report is unlikely to contain much new information, per the New York Times. Smith appears to be trying to clean out his desk and resign before Trump, who has promised to fire him, takes office in January. (More Jack Smith stories.)