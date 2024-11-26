With Trump's Tariff Threat Comes a Big Unknown

President-elect Trump promised to put new tariffs in place on goods from Mexico (25%), Canada (25%), and China (10%) on his first day in office, and financial analysts were assessing the impacts on Tuesday. Coverage:

The Wall Street Journal reports that one tangible effect would almost certainly be higher prices for steel and aluminum because Canada and Mexico are big suppliers. Meanwhile, American corn growers, as well as exporters of milk, pork, cheese, apples, and even bourbon might get hit with retaliatory tariffs. Unless: A separate Journal piece points out a crucial unknown: "The major question is whether the threats are a negotiating ploy to wring concessions on trade and other policy priorities from U.S. trading partners, or the start of a sustained campaign to reshape global trade and the American economy." Already, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau says he had a "good call" with Trump following the threat, per Politico. "We obviously talked about laying out the facts, talking about how the intense and effective connections between our two countries flow back and forth."