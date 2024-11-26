Politics / President-elect Trump With Trump's Tariff Threat Comes a Big Unknown Is it a real plan or a bargaining ploy? By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 26, 2024 10:50 AM CST Copied Coated steel is pictured at the Stelco plant in Hamilton, Ontario, in this file photo. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP, File) President-elect Trump promised to put new tariffs in place on goods from Mexico (25%), Canada (25%), and China (10%) on his first day in office, and financial analysts were assessing the impacts on Tuesday. Coverage: Steel, aluminum: The Wall Street Journal reports that one tangible effect would almost certainly be higher prices for steel and aluminum because Canada and Mexico are big suppliers. Meanwhile, American corn growers, as well as exporters of milk, pork, cheese, apples, and even bourbon might get hit with retaliatory tariffs. Unless: A separate Journal piece points out a crucial unknown: "The major question is whether the threats are a negotiating ploy to wring concessions on trade and other policy priorities from U.S. trading partners, or the start of a sustained campaign to reshape global trade and the American economy." Already, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau says he had a "good call" with Trump following the threat, per Politico. "We obviously talked about laying out the facts, talking about how the intense and effective connections between our two countries flow back and forth." China: The additional levy on China is less than the 20% to 30% that analysts expected, reports CNBC. Trump had threatened 60% on the campaign trail. Trump accused China of failing to crack down on fentanyl producers, and he similarly faulted Canada and Mexico for not stopping it at the border. Authorities in all three nations disputed the allegations. Currency war? The New York Times reports that China has a "powerful tool" at the ready to retaliate: a currency war. "Letting China's currency, the renminbi, lose value against the dollar would be a tried and true answer to tariffs," writes Keith Bradsher. "A cheaper renminbi would make Chinese exports less expensive for overseas buyers, mitigating the harm to China's competitiveness from Mr. Trump's tariffs. Beijing did just that in 2018 and 2019, when Mr. Trump imposed tariffs in his first term." The treaty: If Trump follows through on the tariffs on Mexico and Canada, it would violate the 2020 trade pact he signed with the two nations, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. "Obviously, unilaterally imposing a 25 percent tariff on all trade blows up the agreement," John Veroneau, a former trade official under George W. Bush, tells the Washington Post. However, violating the treaty would also open the tariffs up to legal challenges. (More President-elect Trump stories.) Report an error