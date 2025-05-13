MAGA Isn't Happy About Trump's Possible Gift From Qatar

That Democrats have been attacking President Trump's plan to accept a luxury jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One isn't a surprise. The president, however, also is facing serious criticism from the right, including some prominent names within MAGA. One big concern is that the US is getting too close to Qatar, which Israel and others see as a major supporter of Hamas, reports Politico.

Ben Shapiro: "Taking sacks of goodies from people who support Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood, Al Jazeera, all the rest, that's not America First," Shapiro said on his popular podcast, reports Axios. Another line: "I think if we switched the names to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, we'd all be freaking out on the right."