Trump Aide's Hardball Tactics With Nominees Under Fire Boris Epshteyn accused of soliciting money in exchange for his help By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 26, 2024 1:03 PM CST Copied Boris Epshteyn, adviser to former President Donald Trump, returns to the courtroom after a break in Trump's trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, May 20, 2024, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP, File) A longtime adviser to Donald Trump is in danger of losing his place in the inner circle over reports suggesting he has been trying to personally profit from the transition to the White House. The adviser is Boris Epshteyn, and he's facing allegations that he improperly solicited money from potential appointees couched as "consulting" fees. Coverage: The allegations first surfaced on the website Just the News, run by conservative writer John Solomon, reports the New York Times. "I suppose every president has people around them who try to make money off them on the outside," Trump himself tells Solomon, though he made clear he was unaware of such a thing happening among his staff. "It's a shame but it happens." Trump directed his legal team to investigate the matter, and the Times reports the review flagged two people who were allegedly approached by Epshteyn. One was eventual Treasury nominee Scott Bessent, who told Trump's team that he declined Epshteyn's February request that he pay as much as $40,000 a month to promote his name positively around Mar-a-Lago. According to Bessent's notes, which were obtained by Just the News, Bessent did reach out more recently for possible help getting over "the finish line." According to the notes, Epshteyn told him it was "too late," adding, "I'm Boris F---ing Epshteyn." The other person flagged, identified as a defense contractor, told Trump's team that Epshteyn asked for $100,000 a month during the transition in exchange for his services. Other names have surfaced: Former Missouri Gov. Matt Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, told the transition team he had an uncomfortable exchange when he asked Epshteyn if he should apply for Navy secretary, reports CBS News. "Mr. Epshteyn's overall tone and behavior gave me the impression of an implicit expectation to engage in business dealings with him before he would advocate for or suggest my appointment to the President," he wrote. Epshteyn got into Trump's orbit through Eric Trump, a classmate at Georgetown. On Monday, Eric Trump told Fox News that Epshteyn is a "good human being," but pointedly added: "I certainly hope the reporting is false and I can also tell you if it's true, you know, the person will probably no longer be around." Epshteyn denied allegations of impropriety as "false and defamatory," and it appears that the investigation into his actions is complete. "As is standard practice, a broad review of the campaign's consulting agreements has been conducted and completed, including as to Boris, among others," said Trump transition spokesman Steven Cheung. "We are now moving ahead together as a team to help President Trump Make America Great Again." As of Tuesday afternoon, Epshteyn appears to still be in his role as adviser.