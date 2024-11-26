Trump Aide's Hardball Tactics With Nominees Under Fire

A longtime adviser to Donald Trump is in danger of losing his place in the inner circle over reports suggesting he has been trying to personally profit from the transition to the White House. The adviser is Boris Epshteyn, and he's facing allegations that he improperly solicited money from potential appointees couched as "consulting" fees. Coverage:

The allegations first surfaced on the website Just the News, run by conservative writer John Solomon, reports the New York Times. "I suppose every president has people around them who try to make money off them on the outside," Trump himself tells Solomon, though he made clear he was unaware of such a thing happening among his staff. "It's a shame but it happens." Trump directed his legal team to investigate the matter, and the Times reports the review flagged two people who were allegedly approached by Epshteyn.