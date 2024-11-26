Man on FBI's Most Wanted List Since 2009 Found in Wales

There's no word yet on how the FBI and UK authorities nabbed a man who has been on the agency's list of Most Wanted Terrorists since 2009, but nab him they did. CBS News reports Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was arrested in Wales in connection with a pair of animal rights-related bombings that took place in Northern California in 2003. He is accused of placing a pipe bomb that detonated in the early morning at the offices of Chiron Inc. in Emeryville in August of that year. A second bomb placed at the same location was found and disabled; it had been set to go off an hour later, ostensibly to harm first responders, per the FBI.

One month later, the FBI alleges San Diego placed a bomb "strapped with nails" at Shaklee Corp. in Pleasanton; it went off but no one was harmed. NBC News reports the FBI believes San Diego bombed the companies because both had worked with a lab that used animals in its experiments. "Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday in a statement announcing the arrest. "There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way."