After Trump Threatens Tariffs, Loonie Hits 4-Year-Low

President-elect Trump's tariff threats made Tuesday a rough day for the loonie. The Canadian dollar dipped below 71 US cents Tuesday morning, falling to its lowest point against the US dollar since 2020, the CBC reports. But the drop was relatively modest, which analysts say suggests investors don't believe Trump will follow through on his threat to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada. "Markets are digesting the news of a 25% tariff with skepticism," said Royce Mendes at Desjardins, per Reuters. The Canadian dollar's drop, while notable, "doesn't seem to reflect a high conviction in these harsher-than-anticipated tariffs being implemented," Mendes said.