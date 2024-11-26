After Trump Threatens Tariffs, Loonie Hits 4-Year-Low

President-elect Trump's tariff threats made Tuesday a rough day for the loonie. The Canadian dollar dipped below 71 US cents Tuesday morning, falling to its lowest point against the US dollar since 2020, the CBC reports. But the drop was relatively modest, which analysts say suggests investors don't believe Trump will follow through on his threat to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada. "Markets are digesting the news of a 25% tariff with skepticism," said Royce Mendes at Desjardins, per Reuters. The Canadian dollar's drop, while notable, "doesn't seem to reflect a high conviction in these harsher-than-anticipated tariffs being implemented," Mendes said.
Some Canadian officials spoke out against the tariff threat Tuesday, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said it was unfair for Trump to compare Canada to Mexico, which Trump said would also face 25% tariffs in response to drug smuggling and illegal immigration, the AP reports. "To compare us to Mexico is the most insulting thing I've ever heard from our friends and closest allies, the United States of America," Ford said. "I found his comments unfair. I found them insulting. It's like a family member stabbing you right in the heart."
- In a post on X soon after Trump announced his Canada and Mexico tariff plan, Ford said a 25% tariff "would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the US."
- Canadian officials noted that far fewer arrests are made at the US border with Canada than at the Mexican border—there were 23,721 Border Patrol arrests at the Canadian border between October 2023 and September 2024, compared to 56,530 arrests at the Mexican border last month alone. per the AP.
- Quebec Premier François Legault said Trump's concerns were legitimate and Canada needs to take action. "A 25% tariff would mean tens of thousands of jobs lost," he said. "We cannot start a war. We have to do everything we can to not have these tariffs."
