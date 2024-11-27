Guardian: Wendy Williams 'Permanently Incapacitated'

Former talk show host Wendy Williams' dementia has worsened to the point where she is "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated," her legal guardian writes in new court documents, per the Los Angeles Times . Sabrina Morrissey made the revelation in a filing submitted to New York County Supreme Court earlier this month. The 60-year-old Williams was diagnosed last year with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, both debilitating brain diseases, per USA Today .

The filing, People notes, was made as part of a legal dispute between Morrissey and A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment, and others involved with making the docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? Morrissey argues in her legal complaint that Williams did not "have the capacity to consent to being filmed." She is seeking compensatory damages and an order to have the documentary, which was released in February, permanently shelved. The networks did not immediately respond to the new complaint. (More Wendy Williams stories.)