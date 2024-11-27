Giuliani Loses Patience With Judge, and Vice Versa

Rudy Giuliani owes two Georgia poll workers nearly $150 million because he lied about them during the 2020 election, and he has turned over little of that sum so far. At a court hearing on Tuesday to explain the slowness, Giuliani yelled at the judge, who had little sympathy.

At one point, Judge Lewis Liman pressed Giuliani's attorney on why his client, for example, had turned over a car but not the keys and title. "A car without a title is meaningless," he said, per the New York Times. "Your client is a competent person. He was the US attorney in the district. The notion that he can't apply for a title certificate—"

Giuliani himself interrupted. "I did apply for it! What am I supposed to do, make it up myself? Your implication that I have not been diligent about it is totally incorrect."