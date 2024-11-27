Politics / Rudy Giuliani Giuliani Loses Patience With Judge, and Vice Versa 'I can't pay my bills!' he complains at hearing over his failure to turn over assets in defamation case By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 27, 2024 12:00 AM CST Copied Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Rudy Giuliani owes two Georgia poll workers nearly $150 million because he lied about them during the 2020 election, and he has turned over little of that sum so far. At a court hearing on Tuesday to explain the slowness, Giuliani yelled at the judge, who had little sympathy. At one point, Judge Lewis Liman pressed Giuliani's attorney on why his client, for example, had turned over a car but not the keys and title. "A car without a title is meaningless," he said, per the New York Times. "Your client is a competent person. He was the US attorney in the district. The notion that he can't apply for a title certificate—" Giuliani himself interrupted. "I did apply for it! What am I supposed to do, make it up myself? Your implication that I have not been diligent about it is totally incorrect." Giuliani continued, per NBC News: "The implications you are making against me are wrong. I have no car, no credit card, no cash, everything I have is tied up. They have put stop orders on my business accounts, and I can't pay my bills." Liman warned attorney Joseph Cammarata that Giuliani can't make such outbursts. "He's not going to be permitted to speak and the court will take action," he said, per the AP. The judge also reminded Giuliani he must let his attorney speak, to which Giuliani shot back, "Somebody has to tell the truth!" At another point, Cammarata, asked for a delay in a related Jan. 16 trial—one that will determine whether Giuliani must forfeit his Florida residence and World Series rings—in part so his client can attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. Liman said no. After the contentious hearing, Giuliani told reporters the judge was "about as left-wing as you can get," even though he was appointed by Trump, reports the Guardian. And when a heckler shouted, "You got nothing now, you're a bum!" the Times notes that Giuliani smiled and responded, "I wouldn't bet against me." (More Rudy Giuliani stories.) Report an error