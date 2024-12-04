Boy Killed by Falling Statue at Phoenix Hotel

An unimaginable story out of Arizona, where an 8-year-old boy died after he was crushed by a falling statue at a Phoenix hotel. The statue, one of the famous "sprites" featured at the Arizona Biltmore Resort, fell on him the day before Thanksgiving, and he died the following day of head injuries. It's not clear what caused the statue to fall, and the exact details of the incident have not been publicized, but Fox 10 Phoenix reports the resort was packed with families visiting for the holiday. The concrete statues, almost six feet tall and weighing hundreds of pounds, are replicas of designs created by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, but they themselves are not historic artifacts, AZ Central reports.